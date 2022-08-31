US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as GDP data disappoints, energy stocks weigh

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday after data showed the domestic economy grew at a slower pace than expected, while oil stocks slumped as crude prices fell on recession fears.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 73.86 points, or 0.38 percent, at 19,439.04.

