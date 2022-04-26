CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as financial, tech stocks weigh

April 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index inched lower at open on Tuesday, dragged down by financial and technology stocks and as global growth fears and concerns around aggressive U.S. Fed tightening weighed on sentiment.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 18.25 points, or 0.09%, at 20,993.64.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.