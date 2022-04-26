CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as financial, tech stocks weigh

US Markets

Canada's main stock index inched lower at open on Tuesday, dragged down by financial and technology stocks and as global growth fears and concerns around aggressive U.S. Fed tightening weighed on sentiment.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 18.25 points, or 0.09%, at 20,993.64.

