US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as Fed's Powell warns of prolonged recession

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street, as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of a prolonged recession due to the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street, as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of a prolonged recession due to the coronavirus outbreak.

* At 9:36 a.m. ET (13:36 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 118.86 points, or 0.8%, at 14,762.3.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular