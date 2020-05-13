CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as Fed's Powell warns of prolonged recession

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street, as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of a prolonged recession due to the coronavirus outbreak.

* At 9:36 a.m. ET (13:36 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 118.86 points, or 0.8%, at 14,762.3.

