US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as Fed caution kicks in

Contributor
Shashwat Chauhan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Canada's main stock index slipped at the open on Monday, dragged down by utilities and communication services stocks, while investors were cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision later this week.

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slipped at the open on Monday, dragged down by utilities and communication services stocks, while investors were cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision later this week.

At 08:40 a.m. ET (1340 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 10.97 points, or 0.06%, at 19,460.22.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular