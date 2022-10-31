CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as Fed caution kicks in

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slipped at the open on Monday, dragged down by utilities and communication services stocks, while investors were cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision later this week.

At 08:40 a.m. ET (1340 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 10.97 points, or 0.06%, at 19,460.22.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

