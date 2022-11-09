CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy, tech stocks drag

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, with energy and technology stocks leading declines ahead of keenly awaited U.S. inflation data and the outcome of midterm elections.

At 9:38 a.m. ET (14:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 117.17 points, or 0.6%, at 19,543.14.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

