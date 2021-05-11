CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy stocks weigh

May 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at open on Tuesday, dragged down by energy stocks tracking a fall in oil prices as the rapid spread of COVID-19 infections in India raised concerns about demand.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 214.26 points, or 1.11%, at 19,147.62.

