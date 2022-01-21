CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy stocks weigh

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index opened lower on Friday and was set for its worst weekly performance since early December as weaker crude prices weighed on energy stocks.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 164.73 points, or 0.78%, at 20,893.45.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

