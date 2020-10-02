US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy stocks slump after Trump's positive COVID-19 test

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, dragged down by energy stocks after U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and negotiators failed to agree a U.S. fiscal stimulus package.

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, dragged down by energy stocks after U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and negotiators failed to agree a U.S. fiscal stimulus package.

* At 9:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 131.28 points, or 0.81 percent, at 16,053.26.

(Reporting by Amal S; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    The New Normal

    After a summer of big rallies, September brought a market swoon. Dan talks about the drivers behind the volatility and looks ahead to Q4.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular