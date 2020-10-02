CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy stocks slump after Trump's positive COVID-19 test

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, dragged down by energy stocks after U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and negotiators failed to agree a U.S. fiscal stimulus package.

* At 9:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 131.28 points, or 0.81 percent, at 16,053.26.

(Reporting by Amal S; Editing by Maju Samuel)

