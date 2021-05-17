CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy stocks fall on weak crude

May 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, as energy stocks tracked weakness in crude prices sparked by fresh COVID-19 outbreaks across Asia, while sentiment across global markets was subdued on inflation pressures.

* At 09:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 29.99 points, or 0.15%, at 19,336.7.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.