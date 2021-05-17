US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy stocks fall on weak crude

Contributor
Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, as energy stocks tracked weakness in crude prices sparked by fresh COVID-19 outbreaks across Asia, while sentiment across global markets was subdued on inflation pressures.

May 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, as energy stocks tracked weakness in crude prices sparked by fresh COVID-19 outbreaks across Asia, while sentiment across global markets was subdued on inflation pressures.

* At 09:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 29.99 points, or 0.15%, at 19,336.7.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular