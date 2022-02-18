CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy stocks fall on lower crude prices

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, as energy stocks tracked weakness in crude prices, while investors remained cautious on developments around the Russia-Ukraine standoff.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 13.92 points, or 0.07%, at 21,162.41.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

