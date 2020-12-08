CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy stocks drag, coronavirus cases rise

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, dragged by energy stocks, as surging coronavirus cases across United States and Europe spurred talks of tightening restrictions to curb the spread.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 35.55 points, or 0.2%, at 17,546.8.

