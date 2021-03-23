CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy stocks drag

March 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, as energy stocks slipped nearly 3% tracking weaker crude prices, while investors remained cautions ahead of testimonies from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 36.32 points, or 0.19%, at 18,778.81.

