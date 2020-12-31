CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy stocks drag

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on the last trading day of the year on Thursday, dragged by weakness in energy stocks, while investors focused on fading prospects for bigger U.S. stimulus checks.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 21.89 points, or 0.12%, at 17,523.92.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.