CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy stocks drag
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Energy stocks dragged Canada's main stock index at the open on Monday, as oil prices tumbled after coronavirus-led restrictions in Europe triggered concerns of a slower fuel demand recovery.
* At 9:34 a.m. ET (1434 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 198.54 points, or 1.13%, at 17,336.09.
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Aphria, Tilray in deal to become world's biggest cannabis company - Bloomberg News
- Thiel-backed Bridgetown mulls merger with Indonesia's PT Tokopedia - Bloomberg News
- US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high on stimulus bets, Apple boost
- Shares of detergent maker Blue Moon set to open up 16.4% in Hong Kong debut