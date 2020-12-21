CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy stocks drag

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Energy stocks dragged Canada's main stock index at the open on Monday, as oil prices tumbled after coronavirus-led restrictions in Europe triggered concerns of a slower fuel demand recovery.

* At 9:34 a.m. ET (1434 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 198.54 points, or 1.13%, at 17,336.09.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

