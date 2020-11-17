CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy stocks drag

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices slumped on tightening coronavirus-driven restrictions across the world.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 103.39 points, or 0.61%, at 16,786.42.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

