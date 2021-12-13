US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy stocks drag

Amal S Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, weighed down by energy shares tracking weaker crude, while the Bank of Canada is expected to renew its monetary policy framework later in the day.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 27.31 points, or 0.13%, at 20,863.31.

