CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy shares weigh

May 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, extending the prior session's losses as weaker crude prices weighed on energy shares and investors worried about soaring domestic inflation.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 182.67 points, or 0.91%, at 19,918.71.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((amal.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.