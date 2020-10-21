US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy sector drags

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Energy stocks dragged Canada's main stock index at the open on Wednesday, as a surprise build-up in U.S. crude stockpiles stoked concerns about a supply glut, while rising COVID-19 cases globally caused demand worries.

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Energy stocks dragged Canada's main stock index at the open on Wednesday, as a surprise build-up in U.S. crude stockpiles stoked concerns about a supply glut, while rising COVID-19 cases globally caused demand worries.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 42.54 points, or 0.26%, at 16,230.72.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Future of U.S. Equity Markets #STAVirtualConference

    Nasdaq EVP Head of North American Markets Tal Cohen and Rosenblatt Securities Partner Justin Schack join Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss the future of U.S. equity markets. #STAVirtualConference

    Oct 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular