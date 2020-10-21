CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy sector drags

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Energy stocks dragged Canada's main stock index at the open on Wednesday, as a surprise build-up in U.S. crude stockpiles stoked concerns about a supply glut, while rising COVID-19 cases globally caused demand worries.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 42.54 points, or 0.26%, at 16,230.72.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

