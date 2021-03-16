CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy, materials stocks drag

March 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, as both energy and materials stocks tracked weaker commodities, while data showed that foreign investment in Canadian securities was the lowest in six months.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 5 points, or 0.06%, at 18,949.75.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

