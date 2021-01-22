CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy, materials stocks drag

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, reversing almost all of its weekly gains, as upbeat domestic retail sales data failed to offset the weakness in energy and materials stocks.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 104.32 points, or 0.58%, at 17,811.88.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

