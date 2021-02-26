CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy, materials drag

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock opened lower on Friday, a day after posting its worst session in nearly a month, with energy and materials stocks tracking weakness in commodities, while data showed domestic producer prices rose 2% in January.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 28.75 points, or 0.16%, at 18,194.79.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

