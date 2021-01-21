CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy, materials drag

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, snapping a three-day winning streak, as weakness in energy and materials stocks outweighed hopes of a large fiscal stimulus package under new U.S. President Joe Biden.

* At 9:33 a.m. ET (1433 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 33.13 points, or 0.18%, at 17,981.78.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.