CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy, materials drag
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, snapping a three-day winning streak, as weakness in energy and materials stocks outweighed hopes of a large fiscal stimulus package under new U.S. President Joe Biden.
* At 9:33 a.m. ET (1433 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 33.13 points, or 0.18%, at 17,981.78.
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Native Americans sue Trump administration over Arizona copper project
- Trump administration shelves planned investment ban on Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu -sources
- U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures
- J&J COVID-19 vaccine on track for March rollout, still aims for 1 bln doses this year -exec