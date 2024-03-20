CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy, materials drag

March 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slipped on Wednesday hurt by losses in energy and materials stocks, while caution prevailed ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision due later in the day.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 14.93 points, or 0.07%, at 21,845.65.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

