US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy, material stocks fall

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, with energy and material stocks leading declines, even though data showed domestic retail sales remained unexpectedly strong in June.

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, with energy and material stocks leading declines, even though data showed domestic retail sales remained unexpectedly strong in June.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 89.22 points, or 0.44%, at 20,176.15.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular