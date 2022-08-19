CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy, material stocks fall

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, with energy and material stocks leading declines, even though data showed domestic retail sales remained unexpectedly strong in June.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 89.22 points, or 0.44%, at 20,176.15.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

