CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as consumer staples weigh

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, as consumer staples fell following dour corporate earnings results from Alimentation Couche-Tard ATDb.TO, while risk sentiment stayed low ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

At 9:36 a.m. ET (14:36 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 75.02 points, or 0.35%, at 21,378.75.

