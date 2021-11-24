CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as consumer staples weigh

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, as consumer staples fell following dour corporate earnings results from Alimentation Couche-Tard ATDb.TO, while risk sentiment stayed low ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

At 9:36 a.m. ET (14:36 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 75.02 points, or 0.35%, at 21,378.75.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

