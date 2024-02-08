News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as communication stocks weigh

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

February 08, 2024 — 09:34 am EST

Written by Purvi Agarwal for Reuters ->

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, weighed down by the communications sector, while investors maintained caution ahead of key domestic employment data later this week.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 41.49 points, or 0.2%, at 20,927.69.

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru)

