CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as commodity stocks drag

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, dragged down by commodity-linked stocks, while investors braced for domestic inflation data and a slew of interest rate decisions from major central banks this week.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 187.77 points, or 0.97%, at 19,198.11.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

