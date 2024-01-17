News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as commodity-related stocks drag

January 17, 2024 — 09:35 am EST

Written by Purvi Agarwal for Reuters ->

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday as commodity-related stocks fell, tracking lower crude and metal prices, while investors assessed mixed data at home and from the U.S.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 225.76 points, or 1.08%, at 20,722.33.

