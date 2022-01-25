CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as commodity losses, central bank jitters weigh

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday as weaker metal prices weighed on mining stocks, while investors eyed upcoming central bank meetings that will likely herald an end to easy monetary policy.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 228.74 points, or 1.11%, at 20,342.56.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

