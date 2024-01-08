CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as commodity-linked stocks weigh

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, weighed down by declines in energy and mining shares which tracked crude and metal prices lower, while investors awaited the earnings season and U.S. inflation data this week.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 45.51 points, or 0.22%, at 20,892.04.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)

