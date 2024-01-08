CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as commodity-linked stocks weigh

News & Insights

January 08, 2024 — 09:35 am EST

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, weighed down by declines in energy and mining shares which tracked crude and metal prices lower, while investors awaited the earnings season and U.S. inflation data this week.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 45.51 points, or 0.22%, at 20,892.04.

