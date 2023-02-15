US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as commodity-linked stocks drag

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

February 15, 2023 — 09:45 am EST

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was dragged lower by declines in commodity-linked stocks at the open on Wednesday, while cloud services firm Converge Technology Solutions slumped on price target cuts by multiple brokerages.

At 9:35 a.m. ET (1435 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 103.22 points, or 0.5%, at 20,601.57.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

