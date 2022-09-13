US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as commodities slide after hot U.S. inflation data

Aniruddha Ghosh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday as commodity-linked stocks fell on weak crude and gold prices after data showed monthly U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, setting the stage for another aggressive rate hike from the Federal Reserve next week.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 261.67 points, or 1.31%, at 19,725.56.

