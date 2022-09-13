CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as commodities slide after hot U.S. inflation data

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday as commodity-linked stocks fell on weak crude and gold prices after data showed monthly U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, setting the stage for another aggressive rate hike from the Federal Reserve next week.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 261.67 points, or 1.31%, at 19,725.56.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Aniruddha.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; 91 83 83 81 2416;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.