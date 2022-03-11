CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as commodities-linked stocks fall

March 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index inched lower at open on Friday, as weakness in commodities-linked shares offset optimism over upbeat domestic jobs data and positive signals from Russian President Vladimir Putin on talks with Ukraine.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 7.39 points, or 0.06%, at 21,574.31.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

