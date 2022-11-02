CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as caution kicks in ahead of Fed decision

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, dragged down by healthcare and energy stocks, as investors awaited U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later in the day.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 29.8 points, or 0.15%, at 19,487.91.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

