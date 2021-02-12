CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as cannabis stocks, dismal earnings weigh

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, dragged down by cannabis companies while a handful of dismal corporate earnings from Enbridge Inc and CAE Inc further dented sentiment.

* At 9:35 a.m. ET (14:35 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 37.81 points, or 0.21%, at 18,355.18.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

