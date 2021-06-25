CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as BlackBerry falls; index heads for weekly gain

June 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, with BlackBerry LtdBB.TOleading declines following quarterly results, but the index was set for weekly gains.

* At 9:35 a.m. ET (1335 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 9.35 points, or 0.05%, at 20,205.77.

* Canadian security software supplier Blackberry fell more than 2% in early trading, even afterbeating Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.