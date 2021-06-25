US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as BlackBerry falls; index heads for weekly gain

Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, with BlackBerry Ltd leading declines following quarterly results, but the index was set for weekly gains.

* At 9:35 a.m. ET (1335 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 9.35 points, or 0.05%, at 20,205.77.

* Canadian security software supplier Blackberry fell more than 2% in early trading, even afterbeating Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

