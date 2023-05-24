News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as bank earnings, US debt deal uncertainty weigh

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

May 24, 2023 — 09:38 am EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

May 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index extended losses on Wednesday after two top lenders reported disappointing quarterly earnings, while U.S. debt deal uncertainty also weighed on investor sentiment.

At 14:33 a.m. ET (13:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 129.18 points, or 0.64%, at 20,016.83.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

