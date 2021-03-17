CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower ahead of U.S. Fed meeting outcome

March 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision, while data showed domestic inflation numbers edged higher in February.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 33.2 points, or 0.18%, at 18,840.81.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

