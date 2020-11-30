CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower ahead of govt's new coronavirus spending plan

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, as investors awaited the government's new spending plans and details of its emergency support measures to tackle the accelerating coronavirus infections across the country.

At 9:36 a.m. ET (1436 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 93.51 points, or 0.54%, at 17,303.05.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

