CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower ahead of GDP data release

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, tracking a decline on Wall Street, while investors also awaited the country's economic growth data later in the day.

* At 09:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 167.22 points, or 1.1%, at 15,060.89.

