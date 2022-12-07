CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower ahead of BoC rate decision

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged lower at the open on Wednesday as investors kept to the sidelines ahead of the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1432 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 13.16 points, or 0.07%, at 19,977.01.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.