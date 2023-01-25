CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower ahead of BoC decision

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Wednesday, with industrial and consumer discretionary stocks pulling the benchmark lower while investors awaited the Bank of Canada's monetary policy decision later in the day.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 143.04 points, or 0.69%, at 20,486.51.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

