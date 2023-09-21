CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower after U.S. Fed's hawkish tone weighs on metal prices

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, hurt by a sell-off in materials stocks, tracking a decline in the prices of most metals after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady while hinting at another hike this year.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 115.7 points, or 0.57%, at 20,098.99.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

