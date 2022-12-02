US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower after strong November jobs report

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

December 02, 2022 — 09:43 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Corrects day in first paragraph to Friday from Thursday

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday after data showed the economy added more-than-anticipated jobs in November, while falling bullion prices further weighed on the index.

At 09:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 153.6 points, or 0.75%, at 20,371.85.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com))

