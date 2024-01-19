CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower after retail sales data

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened marginally lower on Friday despite higher crude and metal prices, while investors assessed weak domestic retail sales data.

At 09:31 a.m. ET (1432 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 31.82 points, or 0.15%, at 20,724.91.

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

