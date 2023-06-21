CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower after domestic economic data, Powell remarks

June 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main index opened lower on Wednesday, with mining and technology stocks leading the declines, while investors assessed domestic retail sales data and U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's prepared remarks on the need to curtail inflation.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 35.54 points, or 0.18%, at 19,718.6.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.