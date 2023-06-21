News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower after domestic economic data, Powell remarks

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

June 21, 2023 — 09:34 am EDT

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

June 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main index opened lower on Wednesday, with mining and technology stocks leading the declines, while investors assessed domestic retail sales data and U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's prepared remarks on the need to curtail inflation.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 35.54 points, or 0.18%, at 19,718.6.

