CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher tracking Wall Street, healthcare boost

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, tracking Wall Street and as domestic healthcare stocks rose, although a fall in energy companies capped gains.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 53.16 points, or 0.25%, at 21,258.32.

