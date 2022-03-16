CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher tracking global mood; Fed meet in focus

March 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, tracking global stocks that rose on hopes for progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, while investors awaited the U.S. Fed's policy outcome.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (13:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 86.66 points, or 0.41%, at 21,274.5.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

