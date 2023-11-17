News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher, set for weekly gains on energy boost

November 17, 2023 — 09:36 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday and was set to finish the week on a strong note boosted by gains in the energy sector, while hopes that the U.S. central bank is likely forgo more interest rate hikes further aided gains.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 84.13 points, or 0.42%, at 20,137.2.

