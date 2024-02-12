CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on utilities boost

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened marginally higher on Monday, supported by utilities stocks, while investors remained cautious ahead of crucial U.S. inflation data this week.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 6.97 points, or 0.03%, at 21,016.57.

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

